FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Remembrance Day services will be available across the Peace region on November 11th for those wishing to pay their respects to those who served.

In Fort St. John, the colour party, RCMP members, cadets, and the general membership will parade to the Cenotaph to lay wreaths before a return parade to conduct an indoor service at the Legion.

A colour party is made up of volunteer members representing the Legion at events that stand for the traditions of the military and carry the flag.

Story Continues Below

Lunch will be served from noon until 1 p.m. Games and entertainment will follow, with a dinner at 6 p.m.

The District of Taylor is holding a Remembrance Day ceremony at the local community hall.

The ceremony in Taylor will include the Color Guard March and guest speakers, followed by a light lunch.

In Dawson Creek, the Remembrance Day ceremony will be held in the Unchagah Hall at the South Peace Secondary Campus. The parade will consist of three Legion members and three air cadets of the 353 Squadron, and wreaths will be laid at the Cenotaph following the service.

Barry Young, the Peace River Area Zone Commander, says he will lay a wreath representing all the branches in the zone in memory of those who made the sacrifice and those who are serving today.

He also wishes to remember all the members of the RCMP that have lost their lives protecting others.

In Pouce Coupe, the service will be held indoors with the rangers and junior rangers. Following the service, wreaths will be laid at the Cenotaph, with refreshments to follow.

Chetwynd’s Legion’s service will begin at the Cenotaph with the laying of wreaths. Then, members will return to the branch to complete the service, and a luncheon will follow.

Tumbler Ridge will hold a service in the secondary school’s auditorium before they parade to the Cenotaph at the Legion branch to lay wreaths. Refreshments will be served following the laying of wreaths.

Thanks for reading! Thanks to over 50 Supporters who care about local news, we were able to hire an investigative reporter to start a series delving into the health care system in Northeast B.C.; however, we will need your help to keep this reporter working year-round. The goal is to raise $6,000 by October 31 to fund the next part of this series. For as little as $5 a month, you can help expose issues affecting friends and family in our region. Become a Supporter today. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT