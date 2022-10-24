FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is cautioning residents after a cougar sighting Monday morning in the Fish Creek Community Forest area.

As a result, the city has released some tips, including reminding residents to make a lot of noise and travel in groups to avoid surprising wildlife.

The public is also asked to stay away from animal feeding sites. The city also notes that a change in an animal’s behaviour may also mean that an individual is too close.

In the case of a cougar, the BC SPCA recommends similar tactics. Residents should make themselves look tall and big, maintain eye contact and not look away from the cougar. They say to make loud noises and not leave until the cougar is gone.

The SPCA recommends that people keep small children and pets in front of them to keep an eye on them and ensure they don’t run away.

