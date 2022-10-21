FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A Fort St. John author’s love of reading to her children led to her writing her own book.

The Children’s book Fred Does It His Way! was written by Shari Lillico and illustrated by Chloe Helms. The story follows a little dragon named Fred, who learns to overcome challenges and self-doubt by believing in himself.

Lillico says she never considered writing a children’s book but had always loved reading to her children.

“I never actually really considered it until the story popped into my head,” Lillico said. “It stayed in my head until I wrote it down.”

She says the process of writing the book was a “learning curve” and that she even had her doubts at some points.

“There was that thought in the back of my head that, you know, I’m kind of crazy for doing this.”

Ultimately, Lillico says she enjoyed the entire process of writing the book.

Lillico mentions that she is working on more books and is interested in making a sequel to Fred Does It His Way!

“It’s all in the beginning stages, but yes, I have a couple of others in the works.”

Copies of the book are available at The Wisdom Tree, and Lillico says the book will soon be available at Peace Gallery North. The book is also available through Amazon.

For more information on Lillico and her books, head to her website.

