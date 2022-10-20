FORT NELSON, B.C. — The Alaska Highway washout near kilometre 897 has been repaired and opened last Friday, with paving to begin in spring 2023.

Cobalt Construction reconstructed the washed-out section of the highway, including replacing, compacting and reinforcing the material around the new culvert that was installed, according to Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC).

PSPC says the embankments were also rebuilt, and gravel spreading was completed to allow for the road to reopen.

Calcium chloride was reportedly applied to help bind the gravel together.

This work follows after a washout that was suspected to be caused by a beaver dam breaking, which led to single-lane alternating traffic for a time.

A beaver expert says this may have happened due to beavers leaving the area; therefore, the dam was not maintained.

