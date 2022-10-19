This is shaping up to be a busy fall at the museum. Thanks to the gorgeous weather, our historic buildings are still open, including the newly opened Allen House. They’ll close once temperatures drop below zero overnight.

We’re partnering with the Sunrise Rotary Club of Fort St. John to offer a free drop-in “Halloween at the Museum” event on Friday, October 28th, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dress up the kids and come down to go trick-or-treating through the exhibits of the Fort St. John North Peace Museum. Learn fun facts about the history of Halloween. Collect candy and other Halloween goodies. Pick up Halloween crafts and activities to do at home. Thanks to our sponsors: North Peace Savings & Credit Union, Fort St. John Co-op, Burger King, and Home Hardware.

On November 10th, the eve of Remembrance Day, we will be showing the film “Canada and the Liberation of the Netherlands” at 7 p.m. at the museum.

Come and learn about Canada’s contribution in liberating the Netherlands after the Hunger Winter of 1944-1945. The film includes archival footage, archival photographs, and interviews with Dutch survivors and Canadian veterans. Free admission. Donations welcome.

We’re celebrating DINOVEMBER throughout November with the Fort St. John Public Library.

Follow the Fort St. John North Peace Museum Facebook page each day to find out what trouble the dinosaurs get into. Then vote for your favourite photo of these mischievous reptiles and win a family dinosaur prize pack! Visit the library for some great dinosaur books and try a dinosaur-themed secret message hunt. The museum is offering a free dinosaur scavenger hunt all month long with each paid admission (children five and under are always free).

Try being a paleontologist with our FREE dinosaur excavation take home kit. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the discovery of dinosaur footprints in the Peace River canyon, and to celebrate, we’re handing out 200 kits sponsored by Surerus Pipeline (one per child).

Our kit includes a fun fact sheet, a cut-and-paste bone bed craft, and an excavation kit with an earthen block, a digging tool, and a brush. Kits are recommended for ages 6+ (or 4+ with lots of adult assistance).

The Fort St. John Public library will be holding a dinosaur-themed craft and storytime at the museum on Saturday, November 26th, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Join us for lots of dinosaur fun at this free event.

