FORT ST. JOHN, BC- The Fort St. John Huskies were defeated 2-1 in last night’s home opener against the Grand Prairie Wheat Kings.

Chase London scored the Huskies only goal early in the first period, assisted by Huskies captain Cayden Frenette.

Although the Huskies outshot the Wheat Kings in each period, the opposing goalie was solid between the pipes, stopping 30 goals in the second and third periods.

After the game, the Huskies were presented with 2021-22 Northwest Junior Hockey League championship rings for their accomplishment last season.

The Huskies hit the ice again at home tonight against the 6-0 Sexsmith Vipers at 8:00 p.m.