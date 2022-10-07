FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John’s property tax sale saw 58 properties auctioned off this past September.

Properties that have not had taxes paid on them for three years gain delinquent status and are then put up for auction by the city. These properties were reported and advertised at the beginning of September, and owners had to pay one year of taxes to remove their property from the auction.

Of the 111 homes listed for sale at the beginning of September, 58 of those properties actually went up for auction at the end of the month, according to a report to the city.

This is a staggering jump from previous years. In 2021, 73 properties were listed for sale, but only two actually went up for auction. While 144 properties were eligible for tax sale in 2020, only four were put up for auction.

The auction took place over two days. The first auction on September 26th saw 52 of the properties purchased. The remaining six were auctioned the following day.

With the auction completed, owners will be sent letters detailing the redemption period and amount owed to get their properties back. If the amount is not paid within that time frame, ownership of the property will be transferred to the purchaser.