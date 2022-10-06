FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Community members can start enjoying some of the new installations at Kin Park.

Ryan Harvey, the communications coordinator for the City of Fort St. John, says supply chain challenges delayed the project, but phase one is almost complete.

“While we don’t have an official opening date yet, we do expect work on this phase to be completed in the next several weeks, with the pavilion being completed later this fall,” said Harvey in an email.

Pavillion at Kin Park (Kat Caddel)

This phase of construction includes a paved parking lot, paved and lit trails, playground and fitness equipment, skateboard and scooter pads, batting cages, an ice skating rink, a boarded hockey rink, pickleball courts, as well as a pavilion with washrooms, storage and a warming area.

The play structure at Kin Park (Kat Caddel)

Harvey says the next phase will be working on the park’s east side, including a new playground, landscaping upgrades, a paved parking lot, and an improved bike track.

The city budgeted $5 million for the first phase of the project and received a grant of $994,500 from the Provincial Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program.

The remaining funds were covered through the Peace River Agreement.