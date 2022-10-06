FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Hydro says there were 5,396 workers at the Site C project in August 2022.

Employment in August saw a slight decrease from previous months but was an increase from the same time last year.

Over 3,500 are B.C. primary residents, which is 66 per cent of the total workforce, the report states.

There were 1,004 residents from the Peace River Regional District employed at the dam site, accounting for 22 per cent of the workforce in August.

Annual Trending – BC Hydro

The number of apprentices employed on the project reportedly decreased from 163 in July 2022 to 162 in August.

The report also states how many Indigenous people worked for Site C, adding that workers voluntarily self-declared their Indigenous status to the employer, with the number now sitting at 407.

BC Hydro says 570 women were working for Site C in August, the same as in July.