FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Vantage Airport Group announced Carolyn Turner as the North Peace Regional Airport’s (YXJ) new managing director on Monday.

According to the contractor, Turner has over 25 years of industry experience.

“I am pleased to be joining the YXJ team and North Peace community in this role,” she said in a release.

“I look forward to continuing the development of YXJ as a progressive facility that offers great flight options through our carriers, including sun charters, by growing our commercial and general aviation traffic and providing more food and beverage options in the terminal as demand for travel ramps up again.”

Turner arrives in the Peace region after working at CAE Inc.’s Military Aviation Training subsidiary and her private aviation consulting services firm, Whirlybird Business Services.

Turner’s business supported clients with aviation safety, commercial management, and business development initiatives.

Her career began with the Royal Canadian Air Cadets, where she earned pilot licenses to fly gliders and fixed-wing aircrafts, which are propeller-driven or jet engine powered and have wings that do not move.

Through Canadore College, Turner furthered her experience by earning a commercial helicopter pilot licence, and at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, she continued her industry-related education.

According to Vantage, Turner has also provided procurement, project, and contract management support for Bombardier Aerospace and CAE’s Military Aviation Training division and its NATO Flying Training in Canada program.

She worked with airport authorities of Moose Jaw Municipal Airport, Regina International Airport, and the Central Deicing Facility at Toronto Pearson International.

Turner also worked for Fireweed Helicopters in Dawson City, Yukon and the Air Operations section of the Yukon Government’s Wildland Fire Management department.

Vantage Airport Group says she is a member of Women in Aviation International, Canadian Women in Aviation, and Women in Defense & Security, where she was reportedly named a 2021 Emerging Leader for encouraging women to pursue careers in aviation, engineering and technology.

Vantage Airport Group oversees the operation of the North Peace Regional Airport under an agreement with the North Peace Airport Society.