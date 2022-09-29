FORT NELSON, B.C. — Drought and water scarcity is affecting the Peace region, especially in the Fort Nelson Basin.

The Fort Nelson Basin is rated at drought level 4, while the rest of the Peace region is at drought level 3, according to B.C.’s Ministry of Forests.

The region has experienced little to no rainfall over the past five weeks, with continued dry weather in the forecast, says the ministry.

At drought level 4, conditions are extremely dry, and there are likely to be adverse effects on the socio-economic or ecosystem values.

Drought is caused by an extended period of time without precipitation, such as rain, that then results in a water shortage.

The Peace region is at drought level 3, where the ministry says conditions are becoming severely dry.

“Potentially serious ecosystems or socio-economic effects are possible in some circumstances,” the minstry said about drought level 3.

The B.C. government ranks drought levels up to 5.

The ministry is asking all water users in drought levels 3 and 4 to reduce their water usage wherever possible.

If conservation measures do not achieve sufficient results and drought conditions worsen, temporary protection orders under the Water Sustainability Act may be issued to avoid harm to aquatic ecosystems, according to the ministry.

The Ministry of Forests would also like to note that water used to extinguish, contain or control fire is exempt from a provincial water licence or approval.

For more information on drought levels across the province, visit the Drought Portal.