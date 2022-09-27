DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) announced the launch of a new program called Seniors Aging in Place (SAIP) that will soon be available to residents aged 65 and over in Electoral Area D and portions of Electoral Area E.

The SAIP program includes fresh meal delivery, housing keeping, and snow removal. These services will be delivered through the Dawson Creek Society for Community Living.

The PRRD encourages eligible residents to attend upcoming information sessions about the program:

Tate Creek Community Hall on October 17th from 1-3 p.m.

Kelly Lake Community Hall on October 20th from 1-3 p.m.

Upper Cutbank on October 21st from 1-3 p.m.

Rolla Community Hall on October 24th from 1-3 p.m.

McLeod Community Hall on October 26th from 1-3 p.m.

Farmington Community Hall on October 27th from 1-3 p.m.

“The Peace River Regional District is very pleased to be able to offer this service in collaboration with the Dawson Creek Society for Community Living,” said director Leonard Hiebert of Electoral Area D and director Dan Rose of Electoral Area E.

“It is our hope that extra support offered through this program will allow our residents their independence and continue to live comfortably in the communities that they have called home their entire lives.”

The PRRD says the SAIP program has come into effect after the Seniors Again in Place Establishment Bylaw No. 2444 received the assent of the electors in July 2021.

To learn more about this program and eligibility, visit PRRD’s website, email saip@prrd.bc.ca or call 250-782-2611