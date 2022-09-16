I first met our next guests when I worked in the North Peace Cultural Centre, years, ago.

The first thing that I noticed about them is that they’re the hardest workers I’ve ever met, and in a town of hard workers, that’s quite a title. From there, I’ve watched them dive right into our community.

They’ve bought a house here, they’ve opened a business here, they keep finding ways to give back to the community, and even though he wakes up at 1 am to get things started, they always seem to have time to stop, talk, and ask you how you are doing.

My next two guests are perhaps the most generous people I’ve ever had the chance to work with and meet. Please welcome the owners of Cobbs Bakery, Hardik and Kretika.

Voices of the Peace is made possible with support from Urban Systems, North River Midstream and Eaglevision Video Productions.