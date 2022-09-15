HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The District of Hudson’s Hope has announced it will observe the National Day of Mourning for the Queen’s Funeral on Monday with a holiday for district staff.

The district also added that any staff working under the Emergency Operations Centre regarding the Battleship Mountain fire will continue as per its requirements.

The Federal Government declared Monday, September 19th, 2022, as a National Day of Mourning to mark the Queen’s funeral.

The Province of British Columbia advised “provincial public-sector employers to honour this day in recognition of the obligations around federal holidays in the vast majority of provincial collective agreements.”

Recently, School District 60 has also announced its intentions to observe the National Day of Mourning.

