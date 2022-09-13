FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — School District 60 announced that schools in the district will be closed on Monday to mark the passing of the Queen.

September 19th, 2022, has been announced as a national and provincial holiday to observe the passing of the Queen.

The school district refers to a release from B.C. Premier John Horgan that states that the provincial government will follow the federal government’s lead to observe the national day of mourning to mark the Queen’s funeral.

In addition to Crown corporations being closed, he says public schools will also be closed on this day.

“This will be a national day to reflect on the incredible life of Canada’s Queen and the longest-serving monarch in British history,” Horgan concluded.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at 96-years-old on September 8th, 2022 after reigning for 70 years and 214 days.