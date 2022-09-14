FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John city council has approved waiving the drop-in fees for all city-run activities for Battleship Mountain evacuees.

This approval comes after the evacuation order from both the Peace River Regional District and the District of Hudson’s Hope due to the Battleship Mountain wildfire.

These activities include drop-in hockey, public skating and Tumble Time.

Activity details and schedules can be found on the City of Fort St. John’s website.

The Fall 2022 Recreation & Leisure Guide can be viewed below:

Hard Edge Sports, located in the Pomeroy Sports Centre, is also offering free skate rentals to evacuees.

The evacuation order began on September 10th and includes the District of Hudson’s Hope and areas outside the District of Hudson’s Hope.

For the latest updates on forest fires in the B.C. Peace click here.