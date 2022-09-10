HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The District of Hudson’s Hope has issued an evacuation order for the entire community and the Peace River Regional District has expanded an evacuation order for areas west and north of Hudson’s Hope.

The evacuation order is in effect for all properties within the municipal boundaries of the District of Hudson’s Hope.

All residents should leave the area immediately. The City of Fort St. John has opened a reception centre to provide emergency support services to all evacuees. Residents are reminded to only bring essential items.

Evacuees should proceed to the North Peace Arena in Fort St. John at 9805 96 avenue.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Battleship Mountain wildfire had grown to over 17,000 hectares. The B.C. Wildfire Service says the fire moved approximately 8km on Saturday due to winds from the west.

Emergency Services are set up in the lobby of the North Peace Recreation Centre to receive all evacuees from Hudson's Hope. For any inquiries call the ESS centre at 250-794-3310

Structure protection personnel remain on site and are working to rapidly reinforce and install fire apparatus. BC Wildfire Services crews will continue to monitor the fire overnight and will be ready to respond as required.

Hudson’s Hope Mayor Dave Heiberg says the continued dry weather conditions and wind patterns are making the Battleship Mountain wildfire extremely difficult to manage.

Mayor Heiberg said, ”I realize this is a very stressful time for our community but encourage everyone affected by the order to cooperate with the B.C. Wildfire Service and leave the area for their own safety. We are a strong community, and we will get through this.”

On top of this evacuation order, the Peace River Regional District has also issued a larger evacuation order for areas outside the District of Hudson’s Hope. The area in red is also under an evacuation order.

Residents are also being asked to register at the North Peace Arena in Fort St. John for support. If you have found your own accommodations, you need to let the Peace River Regional District know by calling 250-794-3310.

The City of Fort St. John says they currently do not need volunteers at the evacuation centre. “We greatly appreciate the outpouring of support from community members. At this time, we do not have a need for supplies or volunteers; however, we will put out a notice if that changes.”

With the evacuation order, Highway 29 has been closed in both directions between Pioneer Road and the Peace Canyon Access Road for 21 kilometres.

#BCHwy29 CLOSED from Pioneer Road to Peace Canyon Access Road, and from Johnson Creek Road & Cameron Lake to Ferrell Creek Road due to Battleship Mountain wildfire G72150.



ℹ️ For more info:https://t.co/OIiSWbCmFUhttps://t.co/NrNkLP6PgU pic.twitter.com/BvLc1MZICw — DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 11, 2022

