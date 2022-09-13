FORT ST. JOHN, BC- Smoke is expected to continue lingering over the next few days, but according to Environment Canada meteorologist, Alyssa Charbonneau, things will start to cool off through the weekend into the beginning of next week.

“Finally, we’ll be getting closer to seasonal temperatures, which for this time of year, are around a max of 15 degrees and overnight lows of around five degrees,” said Charbonneau.

The forecast calls for the potential of mild rain showers through the weekend as well.

According to Charbonneau, Fort St. John may see some warmer days by the end of September, but overall Environment Canada is seeing a lot of uncertainty in their models.

“September, October, and November are showing about a 40 to 50 per cent chance of above normal temperatures,” said Charbonneau.

“Whether that means we’re going to continue to be above normal through November is hard to say.”

Charbonneau said at this time, models are showing 40 per cent colder than normal temperatures from December to February.

“I wouldn’t put much faith in those seasonal forecasts that far out, there’s just so much uncertainty.”