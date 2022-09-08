FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Stage North Theatre Society is hosting a workshop on Saturday and auditions for their upcoming season on Sunday.
The workshop will be for those interested but unsure how audition on September 10th.
It will give attendees a “crash course” on what to expect in an audition.
The workshop runs from 10:30 a.m. to “no later than” noon at 11520 East Bypass Road (Northern Lights Drive).
This will cost $5 for Stage North members and $20 for non-members.
Auditions will be held the following day, September 11th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 11520 East Bypass Road (Northern Lights Drive).
Stage North says to show up anytime between those times for a short audition.
The auditions will be for a comedy in November, a show with music in February and another possible comedy in June.
There is no cost to audition, and Stage North adds that it will be a “cold read”– or reading from a script with little or no rehearsal or practice.
Any questions can be directed to Stage North at execdir@stagenorth.ca.