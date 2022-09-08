HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — Métis Nation BC (MNBC) announced the acquisition of land in Hudson’s Hope for the River of Peace Métis Society.

The purchase includes four lots in Lucas Subdivision in Hudson’s Hope for $100,000, according to MNBC and Valerie Paice, the president of the River of the Peace Métis Society.

The funding, provided under the Canada-Métis Nation Housing Sub-Accord, reportedly gives the governing members of the nation control over the design, delivery and administration of housing services.

Paice says they plan to finish the paperwork by the end of October.

“Come spring, they will begin putting cement foundations on the four lots and bringing in brand new modulars and hopefully a carport to be put on the side and perhaps a shed in the back,” she said.

“It’s going to be absolutely beautiful.”

She explains they compiled a list of families that could receive the land, and the first four are confirmed.

“I’m very gracious that they have given this to our community,” Paice said.

This purchase is part of MNBC’s goal of creating Métis housing across the province in all seven regions.

“I think the land that was acquired by Métis Nation BC is a wonderful thing that they’re doing for the members here in the community,” she said.

“It just makes you feel full of pride.”

The society said there will be more announcements in the coming months in a statement.