FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John saw the warmest summer on record this year at 1.8 degrees Celsius above average temperatures.

This is calculated by the overall mean temperature for the months of June, July and August.

(Environment Canada)

This summer’s average temperature in Fort St. John came in at 16.8 degrees Celsius, according to Terri Lang, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada.

The 30-year average in Fort St. John is 15.1 degrees Celsius. This year’s average is a 1.8-degree rise in temperature.

Lang says the hottest month for Fort St. John was August, which saw a mean temperature of 18.7 degrees Celsius, compared to the 30-year average of 14.9 degrees Celsius.

In Chetwynd, the summer average was 16.7 degrees Celsius, compared to the 30-year average of 14.6 degrees Celsius, which is a 2.1-degree rise, says Lang.

Fort Nelson also had an above-average summer, with the average temperature being 17.4 degrees Celsius, according to Lang.

The 30- year average in Fort Nelson is 15.7 degrees Celsius, making this summer 1.7 degrees above average.

In Fort St. John, there is a 40 per cent chance of showers on Wednesday afternoon with a high of 16 degrees Celsius and a low of 7 degrees Celsius, according to Environment Canada.

Thursday sees a 30 per cent chance of showers with a high of 17 degrees Celsius and a low of 5 degrees Celsius.

Environment Canada says Friday will be sunny with a high of 19 degrees Celsius and a low of 10 degrees Celsius.