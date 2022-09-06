SITE C, B.C. — According to the employment statistics from BC Hydro, there were 5,414 workers at the Site C project in July 2022 with 1,017 from the Peace River Regional District, which is 22 per cent.

This number shows an increase from previous months as well as an increase from the same time last year.

Over 3,500 are B.C. primary residents, which is 67 per cent of the total, the report says.

This number is also up from previous months and the same time last year.

Annual Trending – BC Hydro

The number of apprentices employed on the project reportedly decreased from 167 in June 2022, to 163 in July.

The report also states how many Indigenous people worked for Site C, adding that workers voluntarily self-declared their Indigenous status to the employer, with the number now sitting at 412, up from previous months.

BC Hydro says 570 women were working for Site C in July, another jump from previous months.