DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Mayor Dale Bumstead will be retiring from his position on Dawson Creek City Council effective Friday.

Mayor Bumstead has served as mayor since 2013, this year marking nine years with the City of Dawson Creek.

According to a release, his passion has been with the regional health care system, the city’s financial health and connections with the local Indigenous population.

The city’s goal to move a minimum of 70 per cent of the Peace River Agreement revenue from its current use in operating back into the capital program is on track to be completed by 2030.

Additionally, progress has been made through working with the South Peace Health Services Society to assist the health care sector with the creation of the Bultery’s House.

According to the release, the city’s relationship with the local indigenous community remains strong, which recently included hosting the Collaboration BBQ at this year’s 100th Anniversary of the Fall Fair.

“We will see municipal elections in local governments throughout British Columbia take place in October of 2022, and the city will see a transition with changes on council,” said Bumstead.

“I have been honoured and humbled to serve as the mayor of Dawson Creek, the city where I was born and raised, and will truly miss the daily challenges, excitement and enrichment that this role has provided me. Thank you to everyone who provided me with the opportunity to serve and the support shown over the past nine years.”

Chief administrative officer Blair Lekstrom offered his appreciation to Bumstead for his contributions, impact and community service to the City of Dawson Creek and the Peace Region on behalf of council, employees and residents of Dawson Creek.

“We also want to extend very best wishes to Dale upon his retirement from Council and wish him and his family every success in his next chapter,” Lekstrom said.