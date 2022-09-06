BLUEBERRY RIVER, B.C. — In the wake of last year’s landmark supreme court decision, Blueberry River First Nation is launching an information campaign to provide educational resources on Treaty 8 and the treaty relationship.

The information campaign, according to a release from the Nation, will include newspaper, radio, TV, social media, and digital ads over the next few months. It also includes a website.

Information on what implementing the court’s decision looks like—and how the treaty will change land use—will be part of the campaign

“The Treaty always contemplated balance,” said Blueberry River First Nations Chief Judy Desjarlais.

“But, after decades upon decades of industrial development occurring without Blueberry River’s input or consent, there is no longer a place free from impact, no way to practice our culture and traditional way of life. The Court decision confirmed Treaty 8 protects our way of life and changes to how the land is used must be made.”

The court decision will require establishing protected areas, stronger environmental standards for future development, wildlife protection, and extensive restoration to help the land heal, Blueberry River First Nation said in a statement.

The province and the Nation will partner to balance development and treaty rights.

But to do so, Chief Desjarlais says, the Nation must begin by informing the public.

“The purpose of this information campaign is to provide British Columbians with facts about what Treaty 8 means, what honouring Treaty 8 promises look like and how we can work together to ensure we can move forward together in a sustainable way.”

While discussions between the province and the Nation are ongoing, new information available to the public will be posted on the campaign website.

The B.C. Supreme Court, in June, 2021, determined that the B.C. government allowed overdevelopment in Blueberry First Nations territory and, in doing so, breached the Nation’s treaty 8 rights.

The government was ordered to stop allowing new development in the area, and to coordinate with Blueberry to craft land management rules that protect treaty rights.