FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The nomination period for municipal elections begins Tuesday and runs until September 9th.

The nomination period for aspiring local mayors, councillors, and school board trustees in B.C. begins Tuesday, August 30th and will go until September 9th, when the candidates will be declared.

The pre-campaign period began on July 18th and ends September 16th. The Campaign period begins September 17th and goes until general voting day on October 15th.

The election results will be declared on or before October 19th.

Updates will follow as the election approaches.

Shailynn Foster

Shailynn Foster is a news reporter for energeticcity.ca. Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends.