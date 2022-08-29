FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The nomination period for municipal elections begins Tuesday and runs until September 9th.

The nomination period for aspiring local mayors, councillors, and school board trustees in B.C. begins Tuesday, August 30th and will go until September 9th, when the candidates will be declared.

The pre-campaign period began on July 18th and ends September 16th. The Campaign period begins September 17th and goes until general voting day on October 15th.

The election results will be declared on or before October 19th.

Updates will follow as the election approaches.