PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — BC Wildfire Service says the wildfires in Folded Hill Creek and Hasler Flats remain out of control, and a small fire near the Peace River is currently being held.

The Folded Hill Creek wildfire has grown in size again to 439 hectares. However, the BC Wildfire Service says it has not reached a point of concern.

According to the Prince George Fire Centre, the fire is currently still burning, but once it reaches the top of the slope, it will be more humid and won’t have anywhere to go.

The Hasler Flats wildfire is still out of control at 180 hectares in size. The Prince George Fire Centre says crews are still on site.

A fire suspected to be sparked by lightning on the Peace River on August 26th is only 0.009 hectares in size and is currently being held.

The fire near Wonowon remains at approximately two hectares, and the Prince George Fire Centre says crews will be there in the next couple of days to assess the area.

The suspected lightning-caused fire north of Hasler Flats and on Moberly River grew in size to 28.47 hectares. Prince George Fire Centre says there are no values at risk, but it remains out of control.

All but one of the fires south of Hasler Flats remain under a hectare in size.

According to the PG Fire Centre, the suspected person-caused fire on Burnt River is considered out of control and is 101 hectares in size. Still, no values are at risk.

The PG Fire Centre has 35 active wildfires and the province has 203. So far this year there have been 1,323 wildfires.