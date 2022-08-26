CHETWYND, B.C. — B.C.’s Minister of Citizen’s Services announced funding to improve internet connectivity for approximately 1,600 households in Chetwynd.

The District of Chetwynd will receive up to $9.8 million from the provincial and federal governments to install new fibre optics in Dokie Siding, Twidwell Bend, and Wabi Hill.

“The District of Chetwynd appreciates the support of the Province of B.C. and the federal government in making grant funds available to achieve greater connectivity for the community,” said Allen Courtoreille, Chetwynd mayor.

“Reliable internet connectivity is required by residents and businesses for work, school, medical care, and economic reasons. We’re excited that internet capacity in Chetwynd will soon be upgraded to provide a faster, more reliable service.”

According to a release, this is part of a $24 million joint commitment to improve connectivity throughout northern B.C.

“Through our strong partnership with the federal government, we continue to make steady progress in closing the remaining connectivity gaps in the province, bringing us closer to our goal of connecting every B.C. household by 2027,” said Lisa Beare, B.C.’s Minister of Citizen’s Services.

“Through our StrongerBC Economic Plan, we are committed to ensuring everyone in the province has an equal opportunity for success and has access to high-speed internet.”

This funding is part of an agreement between the governments of B.C. and Canada.

On March 8th, 2022, the two governments announced a historic partnership to invest up to $830 million to connect every citizen in rural, remote, and Indigenous communities with high-speed internet.

On May 19th, 2002, the first announcement of $108 million to improve internet access for as many as 4,000 households in northern B.C.

According to a Ministry of Citizens’ Services release, Connecting Communities BC is the next phase of the province’s connectivity program. It is a component of the StrongerBC Economic Plan.