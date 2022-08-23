FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Construction has begun on the future site of a few restaurants and a new gas station located along Alaska Road south.

Owned by Sitings Realty, the new development will be behind the existing Esso gas station and the building that houses Pizza Hut and Pita Pit.

(Sitings Property Leasing Brochure)

So far, the area is boasting a future Subway next to a Mucho Burrito, a Popeyes, and a Canco gas station (a newer B.C.-based station brand launched in 2016).

Opposite those buildings will be a 10,000-square-foot building that is currently for lease. The spot next to Subway is reportedly “under discussion.”

(Sitings Property Leasing Brochure)

According to Sitings’ website, the company specializes in retail tenant representation and retail project leasing across western Canada.

Some of their clients include Reitmans, Michaels and Office Depot.

Sittings declined to comment on the project.