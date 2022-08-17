Hudson’s Hope RCMP responded to 36 calls for service between July 18th to August 16th, 2022. 45 written violations and warning tickets were issued to drivers between the above dates for various motor vehicle-related offences. Highway and road safety continues to be a focus for the Hudson’s Hope RCMP.

Please make note of the numerous construction sites along Hwy 29, between Hudson’s Hope and Fort St. John. Due to the increase of work sites along the highway, there is a large fluctuation between the speed zones for each site. Police will be monitoring these areas as they are a posted construction zone, and fines will range from $196.00 to $253.00 for speeding violations within a marked construction zone.

On July 19th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP responded to a report of a single commercial vehicle accident along the Farrell Creek Rd. Police attended scene with Fire and BCEHS and found that a commercial truck and trailer had driven off the main road into the side ditch. The driver of the truck incurred non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but vehicle malfunction is believed to be a factor in the accident.

On July 28th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP received a report of a missing person from a residence along the Farrell Creek Rd. The circumstances surrounding the missing person was deemed abnormal, but with the assistance of Search & Rescue utilizing a helicopter, RCMP, and the family, the missing person was later located and in good health.

On July 30th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP stopped a motorist along Hwy 29 after it was found to be travelling at a rate of speed that was 55km/hr over the posted speed limit. The driver received an Excessive Speed charge with a fine of $368.00, with the vehicle being towed and impounded for seven days.

On August 1st, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP joined forces with local Conservation Officers to conduct a check-stop along Canyon Drive. From the check-stop, approximately 225 vehicles were stopped with several offences found that included the seizure of approximately 10 illegally possessed fish from nearby water sources. Several violation tickets were issued to drivers for various offences that included Motor Vehicle Act and Wildlife Act infractions.

On August 7th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP received a report of a loose dog at a local business which was observed barking and growling at people passing by. Police arrived on scene and observed the large dog barking and growling at persons walking in and out of the business. While trying to get the canine to vacate the area, the RCMP member was bitten by this dog. Local Animal Bylaws was contacted and bylaw tickets were issued to the owner. This is a reminder that, as per the Hudson’s Hope Bylaws, all dogs must be on lease and controlled when out in public areas.

On August 9th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP stopped a motorist along Hwy 29 after it was observed travelling at a rate of speed that was 50km/hr over the posted speed limit through a construction zone. The driver received an Excessive Speed charge with a fine of $368.00, with the vehicle being towed and impounded for 7 days.

On August 16th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP received a report of a missing/abandoned person along the Kobes Creek Forestry Rd. It was reported that a non-local tree planter had gotten left behind by crews at the end of the day and had no means of communication minus being able to utilize the emergency 911 function on their cell phone. Police were later updated that the company realized that they were short a crew member and returned to their staging area and located the frightened and lone individual.

It is that time of the year again in which the furry Ursus Americanus (bears) critters start to venture closer to town in search of the abundant fruit trees and wild Saskatoon berries that grow all over our town. As a reminder, if you have fruit trees and berry bushes on your property, it is advised to try and pick them as soon as possible so not to present an appetizing meal that will attract these furry and often grumpy critters. That said, if you observe a bear on your property, DO NOT approach or try and take a selfie with said wild and unpredictable animal (no matter how cute and cuddly you believe it to be!). If

the bear is not leaving or is encroaching to close to your residence, contact the local RCMP or Conservation, and they can deal with the bear accordingly.

Anyone with information regarding current or past investigations can contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP directly at 250-783-5241 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Visit http://crimestoppersnebc.ca for advice on submitting tips online and to browse the areas “Most Wanted” page.

Written by Cst. Erich Schmidt, Hudson’s Hope RCMP