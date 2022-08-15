FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Leisure Pool will be closed for eight weeks, starting September 11th, for annual maintenance.

According to a release from the city, the purpose of the extended closure is to complete the repairs the facility requires.

During this time, crews will reportedly repair all of the identified issues within the facility.

The work schedule includes the slide tower, sauna, pool deck and “highly anticipated” repair of the hot tub.

Before the work, a ground penetrating radar will be used to confirm the structural integrity of the basins that support the repairs.

Recently, information and engagement sessions have been held by the Peace River Regional District and the City of Fort St. John to gauge what the community wants from the pool and future facilities.

The City of Fort St. John and the Peace River Regional District say they will work together to keep the existing facility operational until a new facility is constructed.

The release states that the city and the PRRD understand the concerns raised by the community and are working diligently with consultants and experts in the aquatics field to shorten the closure time while balancing the need to make these important repairs.

“I’m excited to hear from our team as well as the consultants that this extended shut down will not only complete a long list of concerns citizens have brought to us but potentially the much-anticipated return of the hot tub before heading into the long, cold winter season,”

said North Peace Leisure Pool Commission Chair Trevor Bolin.

The pool is owned by the PRRD and operated by the city

Staff are reportedly working with user groups to determine the best approach to offer a delayed start to the fall season.

Public programming, such as swimming lessons, will be modified and delayed until mid-November.

Lesson registration will open on September 1st, and more information can be found on the city’s website or in the fall recreation guide as of September 1st, 2022.