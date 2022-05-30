FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John and the Peace River Regional District are holding an in-person and virtual open house to understand what the public wants for the North Peace Leisure Pool.

The North Peace Leisure Facility Replacement Steering Committee, Staff Working Group and the architecture consulting firm (HCMA) will be presenting the North Peace Leisure Pool project.

The event will be held at the North Peace Leisure Pool at 9505 100th street, in the meeting room at 4:30 p.m. on June 7th.

The pool is owned by PRRD and operated by the City of Fort St. John.

For more information, visit the event page.