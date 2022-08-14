Welcome to our next installment of Weekly Review, the series where we mention what’s going on behind the scenes as well as showcase the top stories of the previous week.

Behind the Scenes

Time to introduce our most recent hire: Jordan Prentice

Hailing from Vancouver, Jordan is a recent graduate of BCIT's Broadcast and Online Journalism program. She is a big hockey fan, specifically the Canucks, and even did play-by-play for Trinity Western University Women's Hockey.

Jordan will be helping us expand our video capabilities. Traditionally, we only do written stories but with the addition of Jordan, we are branching into adding video as well. An example of this is a story she wrote about local restaurants having trouble hiring new employees. She will also be helping out with our other video segments, such as Community Roundup.

Video is a great way to further connect to you, our readers, and to help better explain certain stories. Enjoying these and our other stories? Let us know, we appreciate the feedback!

Top Stories of the Week

It's always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity are most interested in the region. Sometimes it's a big decision that will impact property taxes, and sometimes it's a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of August 7-13, 2022

Young First Nations Member's Tragic Fate: this story discusses the disappearance and then eventual death of a Saulteau First Nations teenager. Issues with the BC's Ministry of Children and Family Development's handling of the situation are discussed as well. Murder Trial Set for Fall: an update to the murder trial of Sarah Foord. The Fort St John man accused of the crime requested trial by judge alone, which will commence in the fall. Have Your Say on Taylor Bridge: BC's Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has opened the second phase of public engagement on the future of the Taylor Bridge. They have provided five possible solutions so make sure to provide your input.

