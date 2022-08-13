UPDATE as of 3:38 p.m. – At 3:28 p.m. MST, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

Radar indicates a line of severe thunderstorms just south of Peace River near Tower Lake is moving northward. This thunderstorm is capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain. These thunderstorms will arrive at Taylor within the next 15 minutes and Fort St John with in 30 minutes.

UPDATE as of 3:10 p.m. – The severe thunderstorm warning has ended for the North Peace, but remains in place for the South Peace.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the North and South Peace.

As of 2:30 p.m. Saturday, a thunderstorm is approaching Hudson’s Hope, and another storm is approaching Groundbirch.

According to Environment Canada, both storms can produce strong winds, hail and heavy rain.

See the full weather warning below.

Issued at 2022-08-13 21:30 UTC by Environment Canada:

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for:

B.C. North Peace River, B.C. (087320)

Current details:

Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm is approaching Hudson’s Hope within the next 15 minutes. This thunderstorm is capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.



Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!



Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.



Issued at 2022-08-13 21:37 UTC by Environment Canada:

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for:

B.C. South Peace River, B.C. (087310)

Current details:

At 2:37 p.m. MST, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.



Radar indicates an area of severe thunderstorms is moving across Highway 97. This thunderstorm is capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain. Communities along Highway 97 from Groundbirch to Arras will be impacted.



Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!