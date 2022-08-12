FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The HealthELife portal, a website and a phone application, allows Northern Health patients access to medical records and will now enable patients in Fort St. John to book bloodwork appointments online.

Originally launched in 2021, the portal allows Northen Health patients to access lab results, imaging reports, scheduled lab and imaging appointments, and share health information.

Recently, patients can now check-in online for walk-in lab and other outpatient services as well as book lab appointments at select labs, such as in Fort St. John.

To sign up, patients will need a HealthELife PIN, which might already be available if someone has already accessed Northern Health services, such as lab tests, recently.

If this hasn’t occurred recently, a patient must verify their identity via a video call or by going to a Northern Health registration desk.

The phone number is 1-833-933-5373 or by going to the Fort St. John Hospital.

A patient must produce a government-issued ID and personal health number to verify.

Once this is completed, patients can activate their account and access their files remotely.

If there is a problem, the HealthELife team can be reached at 1-877-767-1046 or patient.activation@northernhealth.ca.

More information can be found on Northern Health’s website about HealthELife.