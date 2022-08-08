FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Peace region residents Christine Goodley and Steve Tory have launched a Facebook page focusing on locals who want to help out displaced Ukrainians but aren’t sure where to start.

Goodley and Tory want to share the information they’ve learned after having their own experiences with helping Ukrainians coming to Canada.

Goodley, who resides in Charlie Lake, had the idea as she had seen similar groups in other cities and areas but wanted one local to the Peace region.

One Facebook group, called ‘Canada – Host Ukrainians,’ a Canada-wide group for hosts, is a group both hosts have frequented.

Goodley calls it a great source to learn about the process, adding that a lot of questions get asked and answered there.

Goodley’s vision for the Facebook group she and Tory launched called ‘Peace Region Area (BC) Hosts Ukraine‘ is similar to the nationwide group — “[Where] hosts can share information and tips.”

She notes that the page can also be used for Ukrainians in the area looking for items that residents may be willing to donate.

“[They] can maybe reach out to people for items, specific donations, and things like that, or even jobs,” she explained.

The hosts say it may take a few tries before hosts and Ukrainian refugees find the right fit for them and their families.

Tory, who lives in Dawson Creek, says he spoke with a couple of families before he found the family that has been staying with him for the past two months.

He mentions one family he keeps in touch with that ended up settling in Montréal and another who decided that the Peace region wasn’t right for them.

One sentiment Tory wants to share from the Ukrainians that are currently staying with him, is that they’ve been very welcome in Canada.

“Some general appreciation for the warm welcome they’ve received from everyone,” he said.

Tory has personally spoken with Ukrainian individuals who are in need of help or are willing to offer their skills to residents in the Peace.

He mentions a lady in Dawson Creek who was a horse trainer in Ukraine and would like to connect with those in the equestrian community in the area to use and share those skills.

The other connection he personally would like to make is for the single mother he is currently housing, who is looking for a job.

Recently, Mayor Lori Ackerman, with the assistance of another resident and BC Housing, was able to help out a Ukrainian family as well.

Ackerman, with the assistance of another resident and BC Housing, found the Buran family a place where they could stay together in Fort St. John.

Hannah Buran has resided in the Peace for five years after relocating to Canada with her husband. When the war between Russia and Ukraine broke out, Buran began looking at bringing some of her family to the Peace.

She adds that residents in the region have been very welcoming to her and her family.

Her family originally stayed and worked at the Red Diamond Lodge in Wonowon, where some of the residents speak Russian.

“They were really nice and welcoming. They give them a place to stay and food, and they worked of course,” Buran explained.

Another resource she found in the area was the Northern Lights Charitable Association, located in Wonowon, whose pastor speaks Russian and has been very helpful in a lot of ways.

“They collected around 40,000 [dollars] and they went to Germany and bought lots of trucks, stocked the trucks with food and brought it directly to Ukraine,” Buran explained.

The church’s pastor, Alex Simon, can be contacted at 250-261-0124, and the church is located at 138-13257 PDR 9A Road.

Buran also extends her gratitude to the mayor for her help and for making time to meet her and her family.

“It was really, really nice and exciting,” she said.

In addition to the Facebook group and the church, there are many other supports available for both Ukrainians and Canadians.

Each Ukrainian coming to Canada through the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) is required to get a criminal record check.

Goodley believes it’s important for Ukrainians to get a social insurance number so they can apply for health benefits. They will also need to set up a bank account so that they can receive the one-time funding the Canadian government is providing.

Converting driver’s licenses from Ukraine to a full B.C. license is also an option.

Both hosts recommend meetings through Zoom to ask important questions before the other party books a plane ticket.

“I think it is important to get a level of comfort there ahead of time,” Goodley said.

They mention gauging expectations early on, such as how long they’re expecting to stay.

“A host would offer free accommodations to a guest for a period of time. It could be a week, it could be two weeks, it could be a month, could be longer,” she explained.

Goodley and Tory also bring up the importance of finding out how much English a Ukrainian knows and how willing they are to “hit the ground running,” as in, look for and hold down a job.

In Dawson Creek, Tory says that the Literacy Society has been amazing for language training.

“On top of language training, they also know a lot of the intricacies of immigration Canada and some of the other supports that are available within the community,” Tory explained.

Tory adds that it’s a good idea for the host to communicate what the area is like, such as local weather and local amenities.

“Our region has some things to be proud of … There are mountains nearby,” he mentioned, as one of the families he first spoke with were skiers.

The B.C. government launched a site, ‘Welcoming Ukraine’ to help hosts and Ukrainians get set up in the province.

“Earlier this year, the Province announced a one-time investment of $15 million to support settlement-service organizations across the province,” B.C.’s Ministry of Municipal Affairs said in a statement.

“The funding, which will be dispersed over two years, includes $12 million for the BC Settlement and Integration Service program, $1 million for the Refugee Readiness Fund expansion and $1 million for community cultural organizations that are supporting displaced Ukrainians and new refugees.”

Goodley and Tory launched the Facebook group Friday evening.

Below is a list of resources for Ukrainians and Canadians looking for resources: