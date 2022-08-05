FORT NELSON, B.C.- Clint Parker, owner of the Northern Combat Club in Fort St. John, will be hosting a seminar on August 13th at Fort Nelson Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

All ages are welcome to join the seminar focusing on no-gi mixed martial arts and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

Marcel Rains, a purple belt in BJJ and professor at Fort Nelson BJJ, looks forward to having Parker impart his knowledge to aspiring and existing practitioners in Fort Nelson.

“When I was first getting started in the sport, I remember travelling to southern Ontario and paying hundreds of dollars to take a seminar from a black belt of Clint’s level,” said Rains.

“To have him come visit us up here is a great experience, and I’m really happy that we’re able to offer this at such a low price.”

Parker says he is passionate about his seminars and enjoys building a community within a gym of people who grow and develop skills together.

Parker also likes to use his seminars as an opportunity to scout up-and-coming talent.

“When I train people and do seminars, there might be people that are vastly more talented than me, but they just don’t have the training yet,” said Parker.

“It’s always exciting to work with the new people who eventually are going to kick the crap out of me and be way better.”

The seminar will be held at Fort Nelson BJJ on August 13th, from 8 a.m until 12 p.m. The cost of attendance is $40 and $20 for law enforcement and first responders.