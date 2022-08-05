FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Peace Gallery North will hold an opening reception Friday night celebrating the collective works of the Flying Colours Artists’ Association.

The association is a longstanding organization that supports local artists and the art they’ve created in the Peace region, with many members also belonging to the Peace River Chapter of the Federation of Canadian Artists.

Artist and association member Sandy Troudt says the Artist’s Choice show is really about diving into the diversity of the artworks and getting to know the artists through the mediums they’re most passionate about – ceramics, acrylic and oil painting, watercolour, encaustic, pastel, and more.

“It’s a very strong, vibrant, and eclectic local art group, very inclusive and welcoming,” she said. “The only guidelines with this is that we have something that represents the spring and summer. So, we’ve got printmakers, painters, eco-printers, fabric printers, and really it just goes on.”

Troudt is well-known for her landscape and nature depictions of the Peace, often capturing the distinct and recognizable landmarks found here. She’s also excited to see the exhibit.

“It’s going to be a surprise and a wonderment for all of the members and the viewing public,” she said.

Gallery curator Jacqueline Benedetto agrees and is looking forward to the show, which runs until Sept. 3rd.

“There is such an incredible amount of high-level talent in Fort St. John and our direct surrounding area,” she said. “This show will not only include established local artists but also works by some emerging artists, too.”