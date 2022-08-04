FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Seed Cleaning Cooperative Association is receiving $300,000 for plant improvements.

On Thursday, Northern Development announced the approval of over $1 million for five projects throughout the north.

The seed association is receiving the funds under the Economic Infrastructure program.

Plant improvements include purchasing and installing a state-of-the-art Cimbria SEA Optical Sorter, Chromex Colour Sorter, Cimbria Heid Gravity Separator, Cimbira Delta Model 107 Super Cleaner and the required associated equipment.

According to an NDIT release, with the addition of this equipment, the plant will be able to clean unwanted seeds and foreign objects from all crops.

The additions will also increase capacity and throughput, allowing the plant to clean more seeds and subsequently help more farmers in the surrounding areas.

Other approved projects include the Village of Fraser Lake curling rink upgrade, a seniors housing development in the Village of McBride, Xat’sull First Nation’s hydroponic vertical farm, and the Knox music hall development in Prince George.

The total allotted through Recreational Infrastructure, Economic Infrastructure, Northern Housing Incentive, and Cultural Infrastructure programs is $1,083,234.