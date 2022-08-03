DOIG RIVER, B.C. – Doig River First Nation is receiving $51,000 in provincial funding to expand its community garden project.

The funding from the Victoria Foundation’s Food Security – Provincial Initiatives Fund will be used for workshops and to increase garden capacity and outreach to gardeners.

“This funding will allow Doig River First Nation to expand our community garden project, which is a community-driven response to food insecurity challenges that are compounded by living remotely and in a changing climate,” said Sara Rowe, forestry manager of Doig River First Nation.

“We aim to offer locally grown fruits and vegetables to community members and facilitate learning opportunities for individuals and families to be able to start their own gardens.”

The money is part of $800,000 being distributed throughout British Columbia through the fund.

“Improving food security is an important priority for government,” said Nicholas Simons, B.C.’s Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction.

“We’re investing in projects that strengthen local food systems and help provide fresh, healthy food for community members.”

According to a release, this new funding builds on the $3 million the province provided to the Victoria Foundation in March 2019, which helped establish the Food Security – Provincial Initiatives Fund and supported food security-related projects in B.C.

TogetherBC was released in 2019, and since then, the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction has reportedly provided nearly $26 million for planning and implementing poverty reduction and food-security projects in communities throughout B.C., including Indigenous communities.

According to a release, this funding supports the province’s work on food security by improving food access, literacy and local production and continuing to advance reconciliation by funding Indigenous-led initiatives.

To learn more about Together BC, visit their website. To learn more about the Victoria Founding, click here.