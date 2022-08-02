PINK MOUNTAIN, B.C. – The Buckinghorse River Lodge auction has been cancelled as the business has been sold, and the new owners plan on continuing to operate the lodge as is.

After running the business for 23 years, the Shannon family had been forced to sell and initially couldn’t find a buyer.

They had made plans to hold an online and live auction on September 24th, which has now been officially cancelled.

In a social media post last weekend, the family says they decided to take a complete purchase offer they received. The new owners plan on continuing to operate “The Buck” as is and use it as a “jump-off” point for future guiding and hunting in the area.

The Shannon family will close the lodge on September 17th to prepare for the move.

The new owners take possession on September 30th, and the Shannon family wishes the new owners all the best in their new endeavour.