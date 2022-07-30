FORT ST. JOHN, BC – Registration for the Fort St. John Huskies main camp is now open, and according to Head Coach Todd Alexander, 35 veterans, rookies and new players are expected to participate.

“We’ll go into exhibition season after that, and then we’ll try to trim it down to our 25-man roster before season starts at the end of September,” said Alexander.

Alexander said the majority of the team’s leadership core is expected to remain intact next season.

The organization’s hard work came to fruition at the end of last season, when the Huskies won provincials and became Alberta Champions for the first time in Huskies history.

Defending the championship will not be the team’s only focus next season. The Huskies play a high-pressure, high-speed, puck-control game, but Alexander says the team will also work on possessing the puck as much as possible.

“Our players are under full understanding that while we’re learning that type of system, it’s okay if they make mistakes,” said Alexander. “They have permission to make mistakes. That’s how we learn.”

The Junior B team’s camp will run from August 26th to August 28th.