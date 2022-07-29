FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – For the second time this week, mechanical failures forced the Hudson’s Hope pool to close on Friday morning.
According to the District, technicians will be on site over the course of the day to begin repairs. Whether or not the mechanical failure was the same issue as this week’s previous closure was not announced.
An update on the pool’s reopening will be issued as soon as more information is available.
Grace Giesbrecht is a news reporter for EnergeticCity.ca who recently graduated from Trinity Western University with a bachelor of arts in Media + Communications. She was born and raised just outside of Fort St. John. She began reporting for her university’s student newspaper and interned with Ottawa Life Magazine where she developed a passion for asking questions, telling stories, and the written word. In her free time, you can find her drinking coffee, snowboarding, or reading novels.
