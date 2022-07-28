FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Both Fort St. John and Dawson Creek broke daily heat records on Wednesday.

On July 27th, the Fort St. John area hit a new daily record high of 31.7 degrees Celsius. The previous record of 30 degrees Celsius was set in 1935.

According to Environment Canada, weather records have been kept in the Fort St. John area since 1910.

In Dawson Creek on Wednesday, the area reached a daily record high of 32.2 degrees Celsius. The previous record was set in 2009 at 30.5 degrees Celsius.

Records in this area have been kept since 1926.

According to other weather websites, including timeanddate.com, Chetwynd reached a high of 32 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Environment Canada reported a high of 31.8 degrees Celsius in the district. The previous record of 30.6 degrees Celsius on July 27th was set in 1977.

In Fort St. John, Environment Canada forecasts rain and possible thunderstorms over the next few days.