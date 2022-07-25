HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Mechanical issues have closed the Hudson’s Hope pool until further notice, according to an announcement from the District office on Monday morning.

Technicians will be onsite to start repairs, and more information will be released once more is known about the issue.

A staple of the community and a destination for visitors, the outdoor pool has seen several repairs over the years.

This spring saw the pool liner repaired, but the facility is due for a complete liner replacement which might happen this fall.