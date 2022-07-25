HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Mechanical issues have closed the Hudson’s Hope pool until further notice, according to an announcement from the District office on Monday morning.

Technicians will be onsite to start repairs, and more information will be released once more is known about the issue.

A staple of the community and a destination for visitors, the outdoor pool has seen several repairs over the years.

This spring saw the pool liner repaired, but the facility is due for a complete liner replacement which might happen this fall.

Grace Giesbrecht

grace@energeticcity.ca

Grace Giesbrecht is a news reporter for EnergeticCity.ca who recently graduated from Trinity Western University with a bachelor of arts in Media + Communications. She was born and raised just outside of Fort St. John. She began reporting for her university’s student newspaper and interned with Ottawa Life Magazine where she developed a passion for asking questions, telling stories, and the written word. In her free time, you can find her drinking coffee, snowboarding, or reading novels.