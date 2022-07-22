FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The last concrete pour was completed on the Lynx Creek Bridge, one of the five bridges constructed as part of the highway 29 realignment necessitated by the Site C Dam project.

Construction is continuing on the highway realignments as the dam project continues. Other bridges are seeing concrete pours in the near future, and the construction of “tie-ins” that connect realignments and their bridges to the existing highway.

Altogether, the alignment includes over 2,320 meters of new bridges and several kilometers of new highway.

Bridges crossing Cache Creek, the Halfway River, Farrell Creek, Dry Creek, and Lynx Creek will need to be completed before the new road is ready to ferry cars between Fort St. John and Hudson’s Hope.

A fish habitat near the Old Fort on the Peace River near Fort St. John is also in progress, and will continue over the next month.

At the dam site itself, watering trucks have increased and a dust suppression treatment product has been used on gravel roads to mitigate the concerns of residents.

A 2.6 kilometre berm that will protect the shoreline of Hudson’s Hope is also in progress, and hauling aggregate to build up the berm will continue over the next weeks.

Construction is also about to begin on the Halfway River East boat launch.