HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The District of Hudson’s Hope is providing bottled water for residents while a boil water notice is currently in place.

A boil water notice was issued on Thursday due to mechanical failure at the district water treatment plant.

Each household will only be allowed one five-gallon bottle of water at a time for drinking, brushing teeth, and cooking.

It can be picked up at the community hall between 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The district says a bottle should last a family two to four days, but more water will be provided as needed until further notice.

Community members are asked to return an empty bottle before requesting a new one.

The boil water notice was issued after the district’s water treatment plant’s prefilters became plugged, not allowing water to be produced.

