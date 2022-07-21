FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District is exploring a bylaw amendment that will alter the North Peace Leisure Pool’s service area—and, with it, the properties that pay a portion of their taxes towards it—outside Fort St. John.

Electoral area B (which includes Montney, Cecil Lake, and Clayhurst and extends up to Pink Mountain in the north) is divided into two zones: one that is considered within reasonable driving distance to the pool, and the other too far for the pool to be frequently used by residents.

The amendment will likely appear before the board again in August.

All properties within the first zone (including residential) are included within the pool’s service area.

The amendment to the bylaw excludes residential properties within the second zone from the service area and ensures residential properties will not pay taxes toward the pool.

All other properties, including industrial, commercial, and agricultural properties, within zone 2 will continue to be taxed for the service.

Though it came before the board at their last meeting for it’s first, second, and third readings it was referred back to staff.

Director Karen Goodings, representative for Electoral Area B, the area where the changes will take place, requested more information and to be involved in discussions of the bylaw.

Exempting class 1 residential properties, which the bylaw proposes to do, may result in higher tax rates in 2023 if assessments of property values remain the same or decrease.