CLAYHURST, B.C. – The Golata Creek Community Hall, once a social staple of the small community pinned on the northern bank of the Peace River (between Clayhurst and Rolla), was closed indefinitely by the Peace River Regional District following a structural assessment.

Last year, the PRRD began developing a corporate asset management plan, the first step of which was assessing the conditions of all the facilities that the District owns. The engineering firm hired to perform these assessments found structural issues with the 64-year-old hall’s roof and foundation and recommended it no longer be used.

The cost to remediate the issues was prohibitive and the building was beyond the point of remediation, according to a release from the PRRD. After learning of the safety problems with the structure, the District decided to close the hall.

The District acquired the property in 1986, and the hall and its events have been organized by the Golata Creek Recreation Society since 1983.

“The Golata Creek Recreation Society and their volunteers have done a commendable job providing important social and recreational opportunities for decades in their community at the Golata Creek Community Hall,” Brad Sperling, PRRD Board Chair, said.

“While the closure of the facility is disappointing, it is in no way a reflection of the years of dedicated volunteer service by the folks at the Society.”

The Golata Creek Community Hall began its life as a schoolhouse serving the area in 1958. Additions were incorporated at several points throughout its history.

Several options are being considered to replace the community hall in partnership with the Society, including constructing a new hall on the existing property or other outdoor recreation amenities.