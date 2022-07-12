FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Creative BC will be coming to the Peace Region this weekend for information sessions and music industry talks in Dawson Creek, Fort St. John, and Hudson’s Hope.

Starting on Friday, July 15th Creative BC will be at the Kiwanis Performing Arts Centre in Dawson Creek for a coffee discussion.

Branda Grunau, manager of music programs at Creative BC, says they will be touching on opportunities, such as funding, available for the music community, along with challenges being faced.

Gina Loes from the music team will be at the Energetic County Fair in Fort St. John on Friday, July 15th, and at the Peace Valley Folk Fest on Saturday, July 16th.

On Sunday, July 17th, Creative BC staff will be at The Lido Theatre in Fort St. John to discuss Amplify BC funding programs.

Grunau says grants are available for artists, music companies, live music presenters, and industry development.

Those interested in the Amplify Info session or the coffee discussion can RSVP through Creative BC’s Website or Facebook.