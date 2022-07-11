FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Cops for Cancer car wash on Saturday went well, with the North Peace Blue Flames raising over $2,300 for the Cops for Cancer Tour de North ride in September.

The team partnered with the Charlie Lake and Taylor fire departments to raise money for the Cops for Cancer Tour de North to support pediatric cancer research and programs for children with cancer.

The North Peace Blue Flames comprises Chetwynd RCMP’s detachment Commander, Sargeant Wahnese Antonioni, Constable Kyle Lacharite and Constable Ryan Marquardt, North Peace Forensic Identification Specialist Corporal Cindy Tymensen and Dawson Creek’s Constable Matthew Yu.

Sargeant Wahnese Antonioni says the event went well before the rain came down on them later in the day.

“We had a lot of support and a lot of people honking their horns as they drove by on the highway, which was really nice as well,” Antonioni said.

“We had a lot of people who up and a lot of good conversations happening with community members. It was really good. It was really well attended and really well done.”

The Sargeant adds that the team members have been training hard for the over 870-kilometre ride, Tour de North.

“When we do our long, long ride at over a hundred kilometres, and we’re thinking we wanna give up, we think of the little guys that are struggling for their lives and everything, and they can’t give up,” she explained.

“So we work just that much harder to go through that.”

The 21st Annual Cops for Cancer Tour de North will begin on September 14th and go through the B.C. Peace.

Emergency services personnel and law enforcement will be cycling a planned route to raise money for childhood cancer research and support services for the Canadian Cancer Society.

Antonioni explains that donations will be accepted until December, and E-transfers can be made to blueflames2021@yahoo.com. Cash and Cheques are also accepted, and receipts for $20.00 or more can be given.

To donate directly online, visit the donation page for the team.